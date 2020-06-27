All apartments in Independence
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1525 Broadway St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1525 Broadway St

1525 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Broadway Street, Independence, MO 64050
Mill Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Live on Broadway! - Property Id: 136699

Recently updated house with 1 acre yard! Pet friendly with an amazing backyard for your fur babies to enjoy as well as you! Located in a quite neighborhood with great neighbors. Ott elementary and William Chrisman Highschool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136699p
Property Id 136699

(RLNE5018397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Broadway St have any available units?
1525 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Broadway St have?
Some of 1525 Broadway St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Broadway St offer parking?
No, 1525 Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Broadway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 1525 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 1525 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Broadway St has units with dishwashers.
