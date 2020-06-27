1525 Broadway St

1525 Broadway Street, Independence, MO 64050 Mill Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Live on Broadway! - Property Id: 136699
Recently updated house with 1 acre yard! Pet friendly with an amazing backyard for your fur babies to enjoy as well as you! Located in a quite neighborhood with great neighbors. Ott elementary and William Chrisman Highschool. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136699p Property Id 136699
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
