15200 E 40th Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1.5 bath in Independence - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area with track lighting. Laminates in kitchen w/new counters & tile back splash, stainless steel appliances--this room really shines! Renovated bath has new tile floor. Screened in back porch with large deck that overlooks fenced yard.

This won't last long!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



