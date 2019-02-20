All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

15200 E 40th Street South

15200 East 40th Street South · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15200 East 40th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15200 E 40th Street South · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1.5 bath in Independence - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area with track lighting. Laminates in kitchen w/new counters & tile back splash, stainless steel appliances--this room really shines! Renovated bath has new tile floor. Screened in back porch with large deck that overlooks fenced yard.
This won't last long!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4687592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15200 E 40th Street South have any available units?
15200 E 40th Street South has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15200 E 40th Street South have?
Some of 15200 E 40th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15200 E 40th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
15200 E 40th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15200 E 40th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15200 E 40th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 15200 E 40th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 15200 E 40th Street South does offer parking.
Does 15200 E 40th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15200 E 40th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15200 E 40th Street South have a pool?
No, 15200 E 40th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 15200 E 40th Street South have accessible units?
No, 15200 E 40th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 15200 E 40th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15200 E 40th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
