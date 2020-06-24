All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
1502 South Home Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

1502 South Home Avenue

1502 South Home Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 South Home Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You must tour this 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex. Located off Truman road with easy access to Interstate 435. Near restaurants/entertainment/and more!

The living area has original hardwood flooring that compliments the kitchen floor. The kitchen contains a spacious dining area that has great natural lighting. The upstairs contains comfortable carpet throughout the bedrooms and hallways. This duplex does have an attached garage that leads to a walk-out basement. The basement brings potential storage space. The spacious back yard is great for pets/summer hangout/and more!

Add this to your must-see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 South Home Avenue have any available units?
1502 South Home Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 South Home Avenue have?
Some of 1502 South Home Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 South Home Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 South Home Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 South Home Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 South Home Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1502 South Home Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1502 South Home Avenue offers parking.
Does 1502 South Home Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 South Home Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 South Home Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 South Home Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 South Home Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 South Home Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 South Home Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 South Home Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
