1502 South Home Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

You must tour this 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex. Located off Truman road with easy access to Interstate 435. Near restaurants/entertainment/and more!



The living area has original hardwood flooring that compliments the kitchen floor. The kitchen contains a spacious dining area that has great natural lighting. The upstairs contains comfortable carpet throughout the bedrooms and hallways. This duplex does have an attached garage that leads to a walk-out basement. The basement brings potential storage space. The spacious back yard is great for pets/summer hangout/and more!



Add this to your must-see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.