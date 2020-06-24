1502 South Home Avenue, Independence, MO 64052 Bristol
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You must tour this 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex. Located off Truman road with easy access to Interstate 435. Near restaurants/entertainment/and more!
The living area has original hardwood flooring that compliments the kitchen floor. The kitchen contains a spacious dining area that has great natural lighting. The upstairs contains comfortable carpet throughout the bedrooms and hallways. This duplex does have an attached garage that leads to a walk-out basement. The basement brings potential storage space. The spacious back yard is great for pets/summer hangout/and more!
Add this to your must-see list today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs* Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 South Home Avenue have any available units?
1502 South Home Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.