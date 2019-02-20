14600 East 41st Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home



3 bedroom



2 bath



Finished basement



2 car garage



Fenced backyard



This property is about ready and will go fast. Pictures coming soon



Just off of Phelps with easy access to shopping and entertainment.



All three bedrooms on upper level with hardwood floors. Hall full bath has tub/shower combo while master bathroom has private bathroom with shower, sink and stool. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops. Deck off the dining area with fenced backyard. Basement is finished with laundry room .



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.