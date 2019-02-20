All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14600 East 41st Street South

14600 East 41st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

14600 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home

3 bedroom

2 bath

Finished basement

2 car garage

Fenced backyard

This property is about ready and will go fast. Pictures coming soon

Just off of Phelps with easy access to shopping and entertainment.

All three bedrooms on upper level with hardwood floors. Hall full bath has tub/shower combo while master bathroom has private bathroom with shower, sink and stool. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops. Deck off the dining area with fenced backyard. Basement is finished with laundry room .

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14600 East 41st Street South have any available units?
14600 East 41st Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 14600 East 41st Street South have?
Some of 14600 East 41st Street South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14600 East 41st Street South currently offering any rent specials?
14600 East 41st Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14600 East 41st Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 14600 East 41st Street South is pet friendly.
Does 14600 East 41st Street South offer parking?
Yes, 14600 East 41st Street South does offer parking.
Does 14600 East 41st Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14600 East 41st Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14600 East 41st Street South have a pool?
No, 14600 East 41st Street South does not have a pool.
Does 14600 East 41st Street South have accessible units?
No, 14600 East 41st Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 14600 East 41st Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 14600 East 41st Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
