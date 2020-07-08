133 E Elm St #A

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Independence! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Independence. Unit A is located on the main level. Lots of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Spacious living room with carpet. Great sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook ups in unit and trash paid.



Sorry, no pets are accepted at this property.



