All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 133 E Elm St #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
133 E Elm St #A
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

133 E Elm St #A

133 E Elm St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

133 E Elm St, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Independence! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Independence. Unit A is located on the main level. Lots of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Spacious living room with carpet. Great sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook ups in unit and trash paid.

Sorry, no pets are accepted at this property.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

(RLNE5191412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 E Elm St #A have any available units?
133 E Elm St #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 E Elm St #A have?
Some of 133 E Elm St #A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 E Elm St #A currently offering any rent specials?
133 E Elm St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 E Elm St #A pet-friendly?
No, 133 E Elm St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 133 E Elm St #A offer parking?
No, 133 E Elm St #A does not offer parking.
Does 133 E Elm St #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 E Elm St #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 E Elm St #A have a pool?
No, 133 E Elm St #A does not have a pool.
Does 133 E Elm St #A have accessible units?
No, 133 E Elm St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 133 E Elm St #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 E Elm St #A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City