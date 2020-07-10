1209 Redwood Drive

Amenities

Updated ranch style home. Main level features hardwood and vinyl flooring and includes a living room, fully equipped kitchen with electric range, dishwasher, and disposal, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lower level offers a spacious carpeted family room and 4th bedroom. Central air, deck, patio and single car garage.



To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!