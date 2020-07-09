11301 E. 14th St S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a778c700e ---- Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the second level of this home. Features all new tile, refinished hardwood floors, new paint, new windows, new decking, competely updated bathroom and more. Separate off street parking. Two window ac/heat units provided. Access to washer dryer hookups in basement. Lovely place to call home. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! 1 Bath 1 Bedroom Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups