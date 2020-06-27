10715 East Sheley Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!



This house features a circle driveway!



Beautiful original hardwood flooring!



Matching white appliances.



Also a big yard! (not gated)



You really have to see this gem to believe it! Make sure you scheduled your Rently tour today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.