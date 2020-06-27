All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 10715 East Sheley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10715 East Sheley Road
Last updated July 29 2019 at 5:05 PM

10715 East Sheley Road

10715 East Sheley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10715 East Sheley Road, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!

This house features a circle driveway!

Beautiful original hardwood flooring!

Matching white appliances.

Also a big yard! (not gated)

You really have to see this gem to believe it! Make sure you scheduled your Rently tour today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 East Sheley Road have any available units?
10715 East Sheley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10715 East Sheley Road currently offering any rent specials?
10715 East Sheley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 East Sheley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10715 East Sheley Road is pet friendly.
Does 10715 East Sheley Road offer parking?
No, 10715 East Sheley Road does not offer parking.
Does 10715 East Sheley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10715 East Sheley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 East Sheley Road have a pool?
No, 10715 East Sheley Road does not have a pool.
Does 10715 East Sheley Road have accessible units?
No, 10715 East Sheley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 East Sheley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 East Sheley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10715 East Sheley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10715 East Sheley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City