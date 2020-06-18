All apartments in Independence
1024 South Woodland Avenue

1024 South Woodland Avenue · (816) 287-0460
Location

1024 South Woodland Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent-to-own property! This is a different type of listing, so please read for details.
Do you want a chance to own a home, and can you put in some elbow grease to make it nice? Then this may be one for you!
Monthly rent as-is $600/mo. Down payment $4000. Less then 7 years to pay off the note and you own the home free and clear! Feel like you are paying rent and actually buying something!

Tenant must have utilities transferred, down payment & first months rent paid in full to move in. Sale price ($45,000)
All typical rental terms apply and are as follows:

Must make 3 times the monthly rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460
or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 South Woodland Avenue have any available units?
1024 South Woodland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1024 South Woodland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1024 South Woodland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 South Woodland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1024 South Woodland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1024 South Woodland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1024 South Woodland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1024 South Woodland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 South Woodland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 South Woodland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1024 South Woodland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1024 South Woodland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1024 South Woodland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 South Woodland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 South Woodland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 South Woodland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 South Woodland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
