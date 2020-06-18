1024 South Woodland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Rent-to-own property! This is a different type of listing, so please read for details.

Do you want a chance to own a home, and can you put in some elbow grease to make it nice? Then this may be one for you!

Monthly rent as-is $600/mo. Down payment $4000. Less then 7 years to pay off the note and you own the home free and clear! Feel like you are paying rent and actually buying something!



Tenant must have utilities transferred, down payment & first months rent paid in full to move in. Sale price ($45,000)

All typical rental terms apply and are as follows:



Must make 3 times the monthly rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460

or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531