1019 South Glenwood Avenue

Amenities
This newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located in Independence MO is right next to Van Horn High School and I-435, perfect for commuting!
Featuring refinished hardwood flooring throughout the home, completely updated kitchen, granite countertops, and new appliances!
The bathroom has also been completely remodeled with beautiful tile and updated fixtures as well. There are also washer & dryer hookups in the garage that is attached to the side of the home!
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Voepel Property Management
rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.