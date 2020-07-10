All apartments in Independence
1019 South Glenwood Avenue
1019 South Glenwood Avenue

1019 South Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1019 South Glenwood Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located in Independence MO is right next to Van Horn High School and I-435, perfect for commuting!

Featuring refinished hardwood flooring throughout the home, completely updated kitchen, granite countertops, and new appliances!

The bathroom has also been completely remodeled with beautiful tile and updated fixtures as well. There are also washer & dryer hookups in the garage that is attached to the side of the home!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 South Glenwood Avenue have any available units?
1019 South Glenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 South Glenwood Avenue have?
Some of 1019 South Glenwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 South Glenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 South Glenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 South Glenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 South Glenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1019 South Glenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1019 South Glenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1019 South Glenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 South Glenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 South Glenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1019 South Glenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1019 South Glenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 South Glenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 South Glenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 South Glenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

