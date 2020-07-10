1019 South Glenwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located in Independence MO is right next to Van Horn High School and I-435, perfect for commuting!



Featuring refinished hardwood flooring throughout the home, completely updated kitchen, granite countertops, and new appliances!



The bathroom has also been completely remodeled with beautiful tile and updated fixtures as well. There are also washer & dryer hookups in the garage that is attached to the side of the home!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



Voepel Property Management

rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.