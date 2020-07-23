Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Clarkson Grove condos in Beautiful Chesterfield Mo - Property Id: 322239
Beginning September 1, 2020 our unit in Clarkson Grove condominium will become available for long term lease . The monthly rent is $1700. It is located in Chesterfield with easy access to highway 40/64.
This unit has approx.1380 sq feet consisting of 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in the upper level.
The main level has a living room with fireplace ,a dining area with a walkout to deck, kitchen, laundry room , half bath and attached one car garage.
The finished lower level has a walk out to the patio and a half bath with shower.
Rent includes Use of the pool, landscaping, water, weekly trash service and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16250-lea-oak-dr-chesterfield-mo/322239
