All apartments in Chesterfield
Find more places like 16250 Lea Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterfield, MO
/
16250 Lea Oak Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

16250 Lea Oak Dr

16250 Lea Oak Drive · (636) 484-0841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterfield
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

16250 Lea Oak Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 4 baths, $1700 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 09/01/20 Clarkson Grove condos in Beautiful Chesterfield Mo - Property Id: 322239

Beginning September 1, 2020 our unit in Clarkson Grove condominium will become available for long term lease . The monthly rent is $1700. It is located in Chesterfield with easy access to highway 40/64.
This unit has approx.1380 sq feet consisting of 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in the upper level.
The main level has a living room with fireplace ,a dining area with a walkout to deck, kitchen, laundry room , half bath and attached one car garage.

The finished lower level has a walk out to the patio and a half bath with shower.
Rent includes Use of the pool, landscaping, water, weekly trash service and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16250-lea-oak-dr-chesterfield-mo/322239
Property Id 322239

(RLNE5959187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16250 Lea Oak Dr have any available units?
16250 Lea Oak Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 16250 Lea Oak Dr have?
Some of 16250 Lea Oak Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16250 Lea Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16250 Lea Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16250 Lea Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16250 Lea Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16250 Lea Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16250 Lea Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 16250 Lea Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16250 Lea Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16250 Lea Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16250 Lea Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 16250 Lea Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 16250 Lea Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16250 Lea Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16250 Lea Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 16250 Lea Oak Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln
Chesterfield, MO 63017
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Aventura at Wild Horse Creek
16573 Wild Horse Creek Road
Chesterfield, MO 63017
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy
Chesterfield, MO 63017

Similar Pages

Chesterfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChesterfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chesterfield Apartments with ParkingChesterfield Pet Friendly Apartments
Chesterfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, IL
Mehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity