Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:08 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Chesterfield, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chesterfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
4 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$943
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
3 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway
1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
4392 sqft
Stunning rehab (2017) on this extremely well appointed 3 bed 4 bath Villa in the desirable community of Thousand Oaks.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
51 South Woods Mill Road
51 South Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4282 sqft
Enjoy traditional, fully renovated farmhouse with all modern amenities. Beautifully landscaped setting includes 8 acres of adjacent pasture land, pond view and shade trees! Peaceful and quiet. Exceptional location in St.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2019 Terrimill Ter
2019 Terrimill Terrace, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
* Best Deal on the Market, MONTHLY RENT $2300 INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer ,{ over $400 value ) *Charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist. Fresh Paint.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2317 Blue Hill Road
2317 Blue Hill Road, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1908 sqft
Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Nooning Tree
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO
Studio
$2,200
2798 sqft
Triple Net Lease, One (1) year minimum Lease, One (1) month rent Security Deposit ... Great location in Chesterfield Valley! End of the building commercial space.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
16268 Lea Oak Court
16268 Lea Oak Court, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1270 sqft
Don't Miss This Wonderful Opportunity! This Lovely Neutral Townhouse Has A Garage And A Carport Space. . 2 Story foyer entry. The Master Bedroom Suite Has A Walk In Closet And A Triple Mirrored Closet.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15607 Quail Meadows Drive
15607 Quail Meadows Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This unit comes with one covered parking space (39C) This 2bd 1.5bth in Chesterfield offers 1265 sqft living space. Neutral colored carpet and decor. A counter fireplace and private patio. Spacious bedrooms and a walk out lower level family room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1624 Walpole Dr Unit D
1624 Walpole Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1520 sqft
Beautiful newly updated 2Br, 2 full bath condominium - Beautiful newly updated 2Br, 2 full bath condominium in desirable Chesterfield! Walking distance to chesterfield mall , restaurants, and the Chesterfield amphitheater.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
215 Cordovan Commons Parkway
215 Cordovan Commons Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2262 sqft
**Investment Property** Great value for this beautiful former display villa with long list of upgrades. Open floor plan. Energy efficient 2 BRs + 1 Study with 3 full baths. Large front porch. Vaulted ceiling throughout main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Chesterfield
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$912
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13101 Mill Crossing Ct
13101 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1356 sqft
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-full bath main floor condo that resides in Mill Crossing gated community with quick access to the heated pool, clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness room.

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Mill Crossing
1163 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
Luxury Creve Coeur Ground floor all ADA accessible unit would work for anyone. High-end, upgraded, divided two-bedroom condo w/open main living area w/gas fireplace & no-step entry from covered garage or handicap exterior parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chesterfield, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chesterfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

