69 Apartments for rent in Chesterfield, MO with gym
"Not many folks realize there have been people living and buying things and creating things in Chesterfield for 11,500 years," said Mark Leach, of Chesterfield. The city is currently experiencing a construction boom as the area again becomes a center of commerce and community.
Chesterfield is the westernmost suburb of St. Louis. Life here is still relatively untouched by the congestion and hectic pace of the main city and retains much of its historic charm. There are enough community parks, restaurants, and shopping outlets to allow residents to enjoy their downtime without the overwhelming cost or hassle of the nearby city. Places to live in Chesterfield are still plentiful and moderately priced. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chesterfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.