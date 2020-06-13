106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chesterfield, MO
"Not many folks realize there have been people living and buying things and creating things in Chesterfield for 11,500 years," said Mark Leach, of Chesterfield. The city is currently experiencing a construction boom as the area again becomes a center of commerce and community.
Chesterfield is the westernmost suburb of St. Louis. Life here is still relatively untouched by the congestion and hectic pace of the main city and retains much of its historic charm. There are enough community parks, restaurants, and shopping outlets to allow residents to enjoy their downtime without the overwhelming cost or hassle of the nearby city. Places to live in Chesterfield are still plentiful and moderately priced. See more
Finding an apartment in Chesterfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.