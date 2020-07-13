97 Apartments for rent in Chesterfield, MO with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
$
3 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$943
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway
1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
4392 sqft
Stunning rehab (2017) on this extremely well appointed 3 bed 4 bath Villa in the desirable community of Thousand Oaks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
16268 Lea Oak Court
16268 Lea Oak Court, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1270 sqft
Don't Miss This Wonderful Opportunity! This Lovely Neutral Townhouse Has A Garage And A Carport Space. . 2 Story foyer entry. The Master Bedroom Suite Has A Walk In Closet And A Triple Mirrored Closet.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1624 Walpole Dr Unit D
1624 Walpole Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1520 sqft
Beautiful newly updated 2Br, 2 full bath condominium - Beautiful newly updated 2Br, 2 full bath condominium in desirable Chesterfield! Walking distance to chesterfield mall , restaurants, and the Chesterfield amphitheater.
Results within 1 mile of Chesterfield
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$901
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13101 Mill Crossing Ct
13101 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1356 sqft
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-full bath main floor condo that resides in Mill Crossing gated community with quick access to the heated pool, clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Mill Crossing
1163 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
Luxury Creve Coeur Ground floor all ADA accessible unit would work for anyone. High-end, upgraded, divided two-bedroom condo w/open main living area w/gas fireplace & no-step entry from covered garage or handicap exterior parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
374 Champion Way
374 Champion Way Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3100 sqft
Luxury Villa! A contemporary three bedroom, and four bath condo with upscale finishes. Over 3,000 square feet of living space including a loft and finished walkout lower level family room/multi-media room, 2 story entry foyer & trendy staircase.
Results within 5 miles of Chesterfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$778
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
983 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$815
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$713
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$831
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
22 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,092
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1305 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.

July 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report. Chesterfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesterfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report. Chesterfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesterfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chesterfield rent trends were flat over the past month

Chesterfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chesterfield stand at $1,054 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,369 for a two-bedroom. Chesterfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chesterfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.

    Chesterfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chesterfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chesterfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • Chesterfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,369 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chesterfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesterfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chesterfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

