Apartment List
/
MO
/
chesterfield
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

66 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chesterfield, MO

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
Village Green
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$998
685 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
888 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Chesterfield
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$838
878 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Chesterfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
741 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$852
662 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
$
8 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$905
973 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.

June 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report. Chesterfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesterfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report. Chesterfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesterfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chesterfield rents declined significantly over the past month

Chesterfield rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesterfield stand at $1,054 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,369 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chesterfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chesterfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Chesterfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chesterfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chesterfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • Chesterfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,369 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Chesterfield.
    • While Chesterfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesterfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chesterfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chesterfield 1 BedroomsChesterfield 2 BedroomsChesterfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChesterfield 3 BedroomsChesterfield Accessible ApartmentsChesterfield Apartments under $1,000Chesterfield Apartments under $900
    Chesterfield Apartments with BalconyChesterfield Apartments with GarageChesterfield Apartments with GymChesterfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesterfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChesterfield Apartments with Parking
    Chesterfield Apartments with PoolChesterfield Apartments with Washer-DryerChesterfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsChesterfield Furnished ApartmentsChesterfield Pet Friendly PlacesChesterfield Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
    Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
    St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
    Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
    St. Louis College of Pharmacy