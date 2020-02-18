All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 2009 SE Piccadilly St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2009 SE Piccadilly St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2009 SE Piccadilly St

2009 Southeast Piccadilly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2009 Southeast Piccadilly Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Blue Springs - This home has been freshly painted and is ready for you to enjoy! The kitchen is boasts beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The covered patio in the backyard is perfect for entertaining!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE5042273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 SE Piccadilly St have any available units?
2009 SE Piccadilly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 SE Piccadilly St have?
Some of 2009 SE Piccadilly St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 SE Piccadilly St currently offering any rent specials?
2009 SE Piccadilly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 SE Piccadilly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 SE Piccadilly St is pet friendly.
Does 2009 SE Piccadilly St offer parking?
No, 2009 SE Piccadilly St does not offer parking.
Does 2009 SE Piccadilly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 SE Piccadilly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 SE Piccadilly St have a pool?
No, 2009 SE Piccadilly St does not have a pool.
Does 2009 SE Piccadilly St have accessible units?
No, 2009 SE Piccadilly St does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 SE Piccadilly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 SE Piccadilly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University