All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 145 Southwest 26th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
145 Southwest 26th Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:48 PM

145 Southwest 26th Street

145 Southwest 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

145 Southwest 26th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent OR 2nd full month free on a 2 year lease. Apply for your dream home today, and get your application fees credited back when you sign your lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Southwest 26th Street have any available units?
145 Southwest 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 145 Southwest 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Southwest 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Southwest 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Southwest 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 145 Southwest 26th Street offer parking?
No, 145 Southwest 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 Southwest 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Southwest 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Southwest 26th Street have a pool?
No, 145 Southwest 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Southwest 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Southwest 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Southwest 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Southwest 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Southwest 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Southwest 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Blue Springs 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Springs Apartments with Parking
Blue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University