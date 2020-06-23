All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8978 Pinehurst Road

8978 Pinehurst Road · No Longer Available
Location

8978 Pinehurst Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,403 sf home is located in Woodbury, MN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8978 Pinehurst Road have any available units?
8978 Pinehurst Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 8978 Pinehurst Road have?
Some of 8978 Pinehurst Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8978 Pinehurst Road currently offering any rent specials?
8978 Pinehurst Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8978 Pinehurst Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8978 Pinehurst Road is pet friendly.
Does 8978 Pinehurst Road offer parking?
Yes, 8978 Pinehurst Road offers parking.
Does 8978 Pinehurst Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8978 Pinehurst Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8978 Pinehurst Road have a pool?
No, 8978 Pinehurst Road does not have a pool.
Does 8978 Pinehurst Road have accessible units?
No, 8978 Pinehurst Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8978 Pinehurst Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8978 Pinehurst Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8978 Pinehurst Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8978 Pinehurst Road does not have units with air conditioning.
