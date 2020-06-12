/
2 bedroom apartments
123 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbury, MN
3 Units Available
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1265 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes and beautifully landscaped grounds. Some units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry and fireplace. Pet friendly, smoke-free community. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-94.
6 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
30 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1292 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
12 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
48 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
13 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
3 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1800 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1050 sqft
Two-bedroom units with natural woodwork, designer lighting, two full baths, walk-in closets, and private balconies/patios. Community ammenities include garage, fitness center, and elevator. In Riverview, near Harriet Island and St. Paul Downtown Airport.
2 Units Available
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1240 sqft
Quiet community within walking distance of Carver Lake. Contemporary two-bedroom townhomes with central air conditioning, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and secure, private entrances. Garage parking available.
48 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
1 Unit Available
2311 Cypress Dr.
2311 Cypress Drive, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1151 sqft
2311 Cypress Dr. Available 08/01/20 Woodbury Townhouse for August 1, Open Floor Plan, Patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Attached Garage - Woodbury townhouse available for August 1. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
719 Mariner Way
719 Mariner Way, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
719 Mariner Way Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available August 1, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Patio, Loft Area - End unit townhouse available August 1 in Woodbury.
1 Unit Available
2579 Eagle Trace Lane
2579 Eagle Trace Lane, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Townhome w/ 2 bedroom, 2 bath & 2 car tandem garage w/convenient Woodbury location. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Granite in kitchen & bathroom. Looks very new and crisp. Stainless Steel Appliances. Lot of upgrades....
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury
11 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Beaver Lake
15 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
North St. Paul
12 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Battle Creek
46 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
North St. Paul
4 Units Available
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Hillside
13 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
