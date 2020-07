Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table cc payments e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly on-site laundry accessible parking bbq/grill online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul. Every apartment home at Woodland Pointe offers a previously unheard of level of contemporary style, attention to detail and convenience at the price that makes Woodbury affordable for everyone! The new Woodland club is a cozy, comfortable center of enjoyment for the family and friends or just yourself. The stunning community room is perfect for large and small gatherings alike. The full theater system features an eye-popping 109" screen and is a movie or sports enthusiast`s dream come true. A state-of-the-art fitness center plus both indoor and outdoor pools round out the highlights of this exceptional facility!