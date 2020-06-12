/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbury, MN
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
30 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,286
1476 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
9146 Duckwood Trail
9146 Duckwood Trail, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4341 Schilling Way
4341 Schilling Way, Woodbury, MN
Almost new construction! This executive home is spacious and modern, waiting for you to just move in and enjoy. Main floor has an office with lots of windows for your WFH needs.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9737 Wellington Rdg
9737 Wellington Ridge, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedroom 4 bathroom home in Woodbury, MN.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11636 Aster Place
11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5173 Suntide Pass
5173 Suntide Pass, Woodbury, MN
Deluxe rambler built by award winning TJB Homes - One level living with a finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, living room w/11 ft ceiling, walls of windows & gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11478 Sawmill Curve
11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10).
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8565 Savanna Oaks Lane
8565 Savanna Oaks Lane, Woodbury, MN
Large spacious 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S
6776 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S Available 05/01/20 Spacious *3Bed*2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Apr 15-May 1 - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath townhome has an open floor plan and has been well-maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Battle Creek
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
141 4th Avenue South
141 4th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
North St. Paul
1 Unit Available
2286 7th Avenue East
2286 7th Avenue East, North St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8976 92nd Street S.
8976 92nd St S, Cottage Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1472 sqft
8976 92nd Street S. Available 07/15/20 Very spacious *3Bed*2.5Bath Townhome in Cottage Grove- Available July 15 - Great location, very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northern Hayden Heights
1 Unit Available
1575 Ruth St N.
1575 North Ruth Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1612 sqft
1575 Ruth St N. Available 07/01/20 Rambler Available July 1, Fully Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Garage - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I_mEG5IO2o Fully updated rambler in St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
443 13th ave S
443 13th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St.
