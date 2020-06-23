Amenities

Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in high demand Woodbury! This 1358 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 1 bath end unit townhome comes complete with new carpet, fresh paint, central air, washer &amp; dryer, fenced in patio, 2 car garage and plenty of extra space! Tenant pays gas, electric and water. $55 application fee per adult. NO PETS! If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 7889 Rimbley Road Woodbury, MN 55125