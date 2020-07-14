Westview Estates Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets carpet refrigerator range oven patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance garage parking cc payments e-payments

You will treasure living in an exquisitely designed townhome with every convenience and comfort you deserve. Hidden away on a quiet cul-de-sac, Westview Estates offers a peaceful retreat, featuring contemporary floor plans loaded with sophisticated finishing touches. Our townhomes include a private entrance, family room, walk-in closet, balcony, attached double garage, full-size washer & dryer, and are wired for high-speed internet, cable and satellite TV.



Located in beautiful Woodbury, near I-94 and I-494, Westview Estates is a short commute to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.



