Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:12 AM

Westview Estates Townhomes

2549 Cornelia Trl · (224) 302-6019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2549 Cornelia Trl, Woodbury, MN 55125

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westview Estates Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
range
oven
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
parking
cc payments
e-payments
You will treasure living in an exquisitely designed townhome with every convenience and comfort you deserve. Hidden away on a quiet cul-de-sac, Westview Estates offers a peaceful retreat, featuring contemporary floor plans loaded with sophisticated finishing touches. Our townhomes include a private entrance, family room, walk-in closet, balcony, attached double garage, full-size washer & dryer, and are wired for high-speed internet, cable and satellite TV.

Located in beautiful Woodbury, near I-94 and I-494, Westview Estates is a short commute to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Schedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 car garage included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westview Estates Townhomes have any available units?
Westview Estates Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does Westview Estates Townhomes have?
Some of Westview Estates Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westview Estates Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Westview Estates Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westview Estates Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Westview Estates Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does Westview Estates Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Westview Estates Townhomes offers parking.
Does Westview Estates Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westview Estates Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westview Estates Townhomes have a pool?
No, Westview Estates Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Westview Estates Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Westview Estates Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Westview Estates Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westview Estates Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Westview Estates Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westview Estates Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
