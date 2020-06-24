All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

2315 Eagle Trace Lane

2315 Eagle Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Eagle Trace Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
e-payments
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
Like New 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome With Amenities And Attached Garage - Great "Like New" Woodbury Townhome! Built in 2001 and updated in 2012 with New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Carpet, New Paint, and More! Private balcony, island in kitchen and extra large 1 car garage attached! Near, dining, shopping, entertainment, etc. Professional management company with software to complete your applications online, pay your rent online, send maintenance requests online, etc. The landlord pays the monthly association dues which include: Trash Service, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care. Available 8-1-19! Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great unit! Call 651.403.3189 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3793097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2315 Eagle Trace Lane have any available units?
2315 Eagle Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2315 Eagle Trace Lane have?
Some of 2315 Eagle Trace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Eagle Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Eagle Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Eagle Trace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Eagle Trace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 2315 Eagle Trace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Eagle Trace Lane offers parking.
Does 2315 Eagle Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Eagle Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Eagle Trace Lane have a pool?
No, 2315 Eagle Trace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Eagle Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 2315 Eagle Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Eagle Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Eagle Trace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Eagle Trace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Eagle Trace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

