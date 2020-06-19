10833 Kingsfield Lane

Amenities

Enjoy easy and convenient living in this Townhome in Woodbury that offers 3 good sized bedrooms with many upgrades. As you enter this spacious home, you will notice the attractive 3-way gas fireplace in the living room that will keep you warm in the winter. The sliding patio door opens to a convenient outdoor patio.



The kitchen features all hardwood cabinetry with a glass panel display cabinet, center island counter with double sink and eat-in breakfast bar. There is a large double door refrigerator, a range with an easy clean cook top, and an over the range microwave.



The upper level features a large bedroom suite, which features a separate sitting room and bath. The other bedrooms are both good sized and are on the same level. There is a double garage and laundry that makes this home both attractive and functional.



Availability Date: NOW



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 1 under 35 lbs. - $500 pet deposit



Utilities Included: Lawn Care and Snow Removal Included

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)