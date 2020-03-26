All apartments in Woodbury
10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C

10756 Falling Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10756 Falling Water Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
volleyball court
10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C Available 05/01/20 Very Large 3BR/3.5BA Townhouse *Over 1750 sqft* Dancing Waters*Avail May 1. - Very large, 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom townhome with many upgrades in Dancing Waters- 1750 Sq Ft

LOWER LEVEL: One large bedroom and full bath, coat closet.
MAIN LEVEL: Living room has a gas burning fireplace; kitchen with granite island, center island with recessed lighting and breakfast bar, lots of cupboard and counter space; informal dining area, doors to the deck off kitchen and dining area; open concept; half bath
UPPER LEVEL: spacious loft, large master with large walk in closet and private full bath, second bedroom and full bath, washer and dryer

Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included. Located in the Dancing Waters community- lots of amenities such as community pool and splash pad, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, park with playground, etc. No pets allowed. Available May 1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C have any available units?
10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C have?
Some of 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C offer parking?
No, 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C has a pool.
Does 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C have accessible units?
No, 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
