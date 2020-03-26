Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool volleyball court

10756 Falling Water Lane Unit C Available 05/01/20 Very Large 3BR/3.5BA Townhouse *Over 1750 sqft* Dancing Waters*Avail May 1. - Very large, 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom townhome with many upgrades in Dancing Waters- 1750 Sq Ft



LOWER LEVEL: One large bedroom and full bath, coat closet.

MAIN LEVEL: Living room has a gas burning fireplace; kitchen with granite island, center island with recessed lighting and breakfast bar, lots of cupboard and counter space; informal dining area, doors to the deck off kitchen and dining area; open concept; half bath

UPPER LEVEL: spacious loft, large master with large walk in closet and private full bath, second bedroom and full bath, washer and dryer



Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included. Located in the Dancing Waters community- lots of amenities such as community pool and splash pad, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, park with playground, etc. No pets allowed. Available May 1.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4827917)