/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Beaver Lake
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Hillside
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
Hazelwood
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
1613 County Rd D East C
1613 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Executive Town home 2Br/2b in (WBL), Maplewood, MN - Property Id: 304878 Location: 1613 County Rd D East, Unit C, Maplewood, MN 55109 2BR/2BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Maplewood neighborhood in White Bear
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Highwood East
2436 Schaller Dr E
2436 Schaller Drive, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
Beautiful split entry 3 bedroom home that is filled with light and space. The vaulted ceilings welcome you as you enter the home from the two car attached garage or front door. There is a hall entry closet convenient for storage.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
7 Units Available
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
40 Units Available
Battle Creek
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
37 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Similar Pages
Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaplewood 3 BedroomsMaplewood Apartments with Balcony
Maplewood Apartments with GarageMaplewood Apartments with GymMaplewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaplewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN