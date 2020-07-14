All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Adagio - Hoigaard Village

5655 W 35th St · (952) 800-9871
Location

5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,930

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,960

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adagio - Hoigaard Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
putting green
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.

With 100 homes, the Adagio offers diversity in its contemporary features. Choose from one-bedrooms, one-bedroom plus den, and two bedrooms, all with full-size washer and dryer, modern finishes, below-grade parking and storage. All homes include balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 Per applicant for out of state
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $240
limit: 1
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bull, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Staffordshirre Bull Terrier, Chow & Rottweilers
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered
Parking Details: $80 garage stall.
Storage Details: $25 1st storage, $50 2nd storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Adagio - Hoigaard Village have any available units?
Adagio - Hoigaard Village has 3 units available starting at $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Adagio - Hoigaard Village have?
Some of Adagio - Hoigaard Village's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adagio - Hoigaard Village currently offering any rent specials?
Adagio - Hoigaard Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adagio - Hoigaard Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Adagio - Hoigaard Village is pet friendly.
Does Adagio - Hoigaard Village offer parking?
Yes, Adagio - Hoigaard Village offers parking.
Does Adagio - Hoigaard Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Adagio - Hoigaard Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Adagio - Hoigaard Village have a pool?
Yes, Adagio - Hoigaard Village has a pool.
Does Adagio - Hoigaard Village have accessible units?
Yes, Adagio - Hoigaard Village has accessible units.
Does Adagio - Hoigaard Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Adagio - Hoigaard Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Adagio - Hoigaard Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Adagio - Hoigaard Village has units with air conditioning.
