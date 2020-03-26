9109 W 23rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available August 15th. This updated home is situated on a cul de sac offering, high-end finishes, wood floors, large windows, surround sound speakers, fully fenced backyard, patio, mudroom, wet bar, rec room, family room with gas fireplace, sleek and stylish gourmet kitchen with island, granite, SS appliances, wine cooler, and gas stove. The upper level houses 3 bedrooms including the master with ensuite, walk-in closet, and custom built in's. 2 car attached garage. Easy access 169 & 394. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$2799) (Security Deposit: $4500) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: Dog considered with an additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!