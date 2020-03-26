All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:27 PM

9109 W 23rd St

9109 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

9109 West 23rd Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cedar Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available August 15th. This updated home is situated on a cul de sac offering, high-end finishes, wood floors, large windows, surround sound speakers, fully fenced backyard, patio, mudroom, wet bar, rec room, family room with gas fireplace, sleek and stylish gourmet kitchen with island, granite, SS appliances, wine cooler, and gas stove. The upper level houses 3 bedrooms including the master with ensuite, walk-in closet, and custom built in's. 2 car attached garage. Easy access 169 & 394. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$2799) (Security Deposit: $4500) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: Dog considered with an additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 W 23rd St have any available units?
9109 W 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 9109 W 23rd St have?
Some of 9109 W 23rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 W 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
9109 W 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 W 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9109 W 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 9109 W 23rd St offer parking?
Yes, 9109 W 23rd St offers parking.
Does 9109 W 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 W 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 W 23rd St have a pool?
Yes, 9109 W 23rd St has a pool.
Does 9109 W 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 9109 W 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 W 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 W 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9109 W 23rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9109 W 23rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
