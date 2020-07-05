All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

7331 W Franklin Ave

7331 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7331 Franklin Avenue, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Willow Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
sauna
tennis court
7331 W Franklin Ave Available 05/01/20 Spacious townhome- updated throughout! Comm Pool! SLP- Avail May 1, 2020 - Beautiful end unit town home. Open dining room which overlooks living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Freshly painted and newer vinyl floors and carpet throughout home. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and half bathroom. Two other nice size bedrooms and full bath. Community amenities: outdoor pool, tennis court, and sauna. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal, and community amenities included. Pet allowed- limit one pet under 20 lbs. MUST SEE! Available May 1, 2020.

Sorry, we are not doing in-person showings due to COVID-19. Here is a link to the virtual tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/de881f74-2fec-4158-a254-cc9a3cb79dfb/?utm_source=captureapp

(RLNE5701004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 W Franklin Ave have any available units?
7331 W Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 7331 W Franklin Ave have?
Some of 7331 W Franklin Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 W Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7331 W Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 W Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7331 W Franklin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7331 W Franklin Ave offer parking?
No, 7331 W Franklin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7331 W Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 W Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 W Franklin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7331 W Franklin Ave has a pool.
Does 7331 W Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 7331 W Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 W Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 W Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7331 W Franklin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7331 W Franklin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

