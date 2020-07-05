Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

7331 W Franklin Ave Available 05/01/20 Spacious townhome- updated throughout! Comm Pool! SLP- Avail May 1, 2020 - Beautiful end unit town home. Open dining room which overlooks living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Freshly painted and newer vinyl floors and carpet throughout home. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and half bathroom. Two other nice size bedrooms and full bath. Community amenities: outdoor pool, tennis court, and sauna. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal, and community amenities included. Pet allowed- limit one pet under 20 lbs. MUST SEE! Available May 1, 2020.



Sorry, we are not doing in-person showings due to COVID-19. Here is a link to the virtual tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/de881f74-2fec-4158-a254-cc9a3cb79dfb/?utm_source=captureapp



