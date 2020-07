Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must See 2002 built town home in a Prime location steps from West End and all the shopping you need just off 394/Hwy. 100. This unit has an open layout featuring laminate flooring, 9 ft. ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and loft area. One of the bedrooms is very spacious with a walk in closet and washer/dryer conveniently located on the same level as both BR's. Water, garbage, lawn maintenance, snow removal and sewage is included in the price. Call for more information.