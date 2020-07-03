Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4825 Cedar Lake Rd Available 05/01/20 St Louis Park Town Home, 2 Car Garage, Walk Out Patio, Laundry - Our St Louis Park town home is located just mins from the West end, Cedar Lake Trail, and Hwy 100/I394 in either direction. The home comes with a private 2 car garage and in unit laundry.



The main level of the home features the Living room with fireplace and walkout to the patio, dining area, kitchen and quarter bath.



Upstairs you will find the second bedroom, large closet, full bath, and master with master closet.



As a tenant you will be responsible for only gas and electric. You are only responsible for shoveling your own patio area.



Central Air.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



