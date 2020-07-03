All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

4825 Cedar Lake Rd

4825 Cedar Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Cedarhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4825 Cedar Lake Rd Available 05/01/20 St Louis Park Town Home, 2 Car Garage, Walk Out Patio, Laundry - Our St Louis Park town home is located just mins from the West end, Cedar Lake Trail, and Hwy 100/I394 in either direction. The home comes with a private 2 car garage and in unit laundry.

The main level of the home features the Living room with fireplace and walkout to the patio, dining area, kitchen and quarter bath.

Upstairs you will find the second bedroom, large closet, full bath, and master with master closet.

As a tenant you will be responsible for only gas and electric. You are only responsible for shoveling your own patio area.

Central Air.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5687019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Cedar Lake Rd have any available units?
4825 Cedar Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4825 Cedar Lake Rd have?
Some of 4825 Cedar Lake Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Cedar Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Cedar Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Cedar Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Cedar Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Cedar Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Cedar Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 4825 Cedar Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 Cedar Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Cedar Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 4825 Cedar Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Cedar Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 4825 Cedar Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Cedar Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 Cedar Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 Cedar Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4825 Cedar Lake Rd has units with air conditioning.

