4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available now! Just listed! Pat with FISH MLS presents this lovely 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom End Unit Townhome in St. Louis Park! This lovely townhome is conveniently located, with easy access to 100 and 394 and just minutes from Uptown! The home features lovely vinyl plank floors, a large living room with cozy fireplace, a kitchen with look-through, 3 spacious bedrooms, one full bath and two half baths. The home also has a lovely private patio and a two-car garage. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care and Snow Removal included! One dog ok, Sorry no Cats. This home has not be approved by section 8. $55/app, $150 lease admin fee.

Available now! Just listed! Pat with FISH MLS presents this lovely 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom End Unit Townhome in St. Louis Park! This lovely townhome is conveniently located, with easy access to 100 and 394 and just minutes from Uptown! The home features lovely vinyl plank floors, a large living room with cozy fireplace, a kitchen with look-through, 3 spacious bedrooms, one full bath and two half baths. The home also has a lovely private patio and a two-car garage. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care and Snow Removal included! One dog ok, Sorry no Cats. This home has not be approved by section 8. $55/app, $150 lease admin fee.