Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1

4613 Cedar Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Cedarhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available now! Just listed! Pat with FISH MLS presents this lovely 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom End Unit Townhome in St. Louis Park! This lovely townhome is conveniently located, with easy access to 100 and 394 and just minutes from Uptown! The home features lovely vinyl plank floors, a large living room with cozy fireplace, a kitchen with look-through, 3 spacious bedrooms, one full bath and two half baths. The home also has a lovely private patio and a two-car garage. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care and Snow Removal included! One dog ok, Sorry no Cats. This home has not be approved by section 8. $55/app, $150 lease admin fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 have any available units?
4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4613 Cedar Lake Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
