Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:45 AM

4429 Cedar Lake Rd S

4429 Cedar Lake Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Cedar Lake Road South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Cedarhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This beautiful two-story 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhome is located in a great St. Louis Park location and is now available and showing!

Proximated just steps from Cedar Lake Bike Trail and the future Green Line Extension of the Light Rail and minutes from the popular West End shopping and restaurants!

This south-facing end-unit features a designated dining space, great storage options including a pair of walk-in closets, brand-new A/C, an outdoor patio, wood-burning fireplace, second-floor in-unit laundry, new roof and siding and a spacious two-car detached garage right by the unit entrance!

Security Deposit: $1,650. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Tenant only responsible for electric. All other utilities included in rent!

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S have any available units?
4429 Cedar Lake Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S have?
Some of 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Cedar Lake Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S offers parking.
Does 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S have a pool?
No, 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S have accessible units?
No, 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S has units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4429 Cedar Lake Rd S has units with air conditioning.

