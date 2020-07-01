4429 Cedar Lake Rd S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This beautiful two-story 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhome is located in a great St. Louis Park location and is now available and showing!



Proximated just steps from Cedar Lake Bike Trail and the future Green Line Extension of the Light Rail and minutes from the popular West End shopping and restaurants!



This south-facing end-unit features a designated dining space, great storage options including a pair of walk-in closets, brand-new A/C, an outdoor patio, wood-burning fireplace, second-floor in-unit laundry, new roof and siding and a spacious two-car detached garage right by the unit entrance!



Security Deposit: $1,650. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



Tenant only responsible for electric. All other utilities included in rent!



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!