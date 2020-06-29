4150 Yosemite Avenue S

Amenities

Available April 1st! This 2Bed/1Bath home is conveniently located right off Excelsior Blvd and Hwy 100 and offers a fully fenced yard, covered porch, two-car heated garage, large windows allowing a ton of natural light to flow throughout the home, cozy fireplace, french doors open up the living and dining area, large master with built-ins located on the upper level. The lower level is unfinished offering a ton of storage space and laundry. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. (Rent: $1695.00) (Security deposit $1695.00) This property is not approved for section 8.