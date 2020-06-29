All apartments in St. Louis Park
4150 Yosemite Avenue S

4150 Yosemite Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Yosemite Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Brookside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available April 1st! This 2Bed/1Bath home is conveniently located right off Excelsior Blvd and Hwy 100 and offers a fully fenced yard, covered porch, two-car heated garage, large windows allowing a ton of natural light to flow throughout the home, cozy fireplace, french doors open up the living and dining area, large master with built-ins located on the upper level. The lower level is unfinished offering a ton of storage space and laundry. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. (Rent: $1695.00) (Security deposit $1695.00) This property is not approved for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Yosemite Avenue S have any available units?
4150 Yosemite Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 4150 Yosemite Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Yosemite Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Yosemite Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4150 Yosemite Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4150 Yosemite Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Yosemite Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4150 Yosemite Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Yosemite Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Yosemite Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4150 Yosemite Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Yosemite Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4150 Yosemite Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Yosemite Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 Yosemite Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4150 Yosemite Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4150 Yosemite Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
