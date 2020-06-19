All apartments in St. Louis Park
3056 Nevada Ave S
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:29 AM

3056 Nevada Ave S

3056 Nevada Avenue South · (612) 384-4783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3056 Nevada Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2389 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must see 2008 built 2 story home in a great location with a great deck in the back overlooking a park 1 block away. This home has 3 levels finished with a bathroom on each floor featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and gas fireplace in the family room in the finished basement. It also includes all 3 BR's on the same level with a spacious master with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom upstairs. Call for more information or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 Nevada Ave S have any available units?
3056 Nevada Ave S has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3056 Nevada Ave S have?
Some of 3056 Nevada Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 Nevada Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3056 Nevada Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 Nevada Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3056 Nevada Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3056 Nevada Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3056 Nevada Ave S does offer parking.
Does 3056 Nevada Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3056 Nevada Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 Nevada Ave S have a pool?
No, 3056 Nevada Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3056 Nevada Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3056 Nevada Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 Nevada Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3056 Nevada Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3056 Nevada Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3056 Nevada Ave S has units with air conditioning.
