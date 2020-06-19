3056 Nevada Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must see 2008 built 2 story home in a great location with a great deck in the back overlooking a park 1 block away. This home has 3 levels finished with a bathroom on each floor featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and gas fireplace in the family room in the finished basement. It also includes all 3 BR's on the same level with a spacious master with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom upstairs. Call for more information or to set up a showing.