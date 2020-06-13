3030 France Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill

Live in one of the most stylish apartments in Minneapolis! Surround yourself with pet friendly, modern homes, and luxury amenities. You will find easy access to Highway 100 and country Rd. 25 (Highway 7). The Shoreham offers unique, studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom floor plans. An unparalleled selection of amenities awaits you, including a state of the art fitness center, tranquil pool and modern grilling areas perfect for entertaining guests! Photos are of similar unit. Parking is $100/month.