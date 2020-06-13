All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

3030 France Avenue S

3030 France Avenue South · (952) 847-3406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3030 France Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Triangle

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 340 · Avail. now

$1,720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Live in one of the most stylish apartments in Minneapolis! Surround yourself with pet friendly, modern homes, and luxury amenities. You will find easy access to Highway 100 and country Rd. 25 (Highway 7). The Shoreham offers unique, studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom floor plans. An unparalleled selection of amenities awaits you, including a state of the art fitness center, tranquil pool and modern grilling areas perfect for entertaining guests! Photos are of similar unit. Parking is $100/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 France Avenue S have any available units?
3030 France Avenue S has a unit available for $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3030 France Avenue S have?
Some of 3030 France Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 France Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3030 France Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 France Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 France Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 3030 France Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3030 France Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 3030 France Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 France Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 France Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 3030 France Avenue S has a pool.
Does 3030 France Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3030 France Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 France Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 France Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 France Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 France Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
