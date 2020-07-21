2820 Monterey Parkway

Amenities

QUIET RETREAT NEAR UPTOWN, 4+LAKES, BIKE PATHS, PARKS

Lovely rambler home in quiet, friendly, peaceful neighborhood. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully equipped kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, an office with stand-sit desk, front and back yard, garden, back deck, 2 car attached garage plus finished basement with exercise equipment including professional elliptical, stationary bicycle,and weights. Walking distance to 4+lakes (Cedar, Isles, Bde Maka Ske(formerly Lake Calhoun), and Harriet. , etc.). Six miles to University of Minnesota campuses-approximately 20 minute drive, can bike ot U of MN almost completely on bike trails, and near public transportation. Close to many bike trails and to large Wirth Park. Close to Whole Foods, Barnes and Noble, Half-Price Books, Trader Joes, Lunds, Fresh Thyme, and lots of good restaurants and interesting stores in Uptown area. Very appealing living setting for faculty and others.