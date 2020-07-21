All apartments in St. Louis Park
2820 Monterey Parkway

Location

2820 Monterey Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Fern Hill

Amenities

QUIET RETREAT NEAR UPTOWN, 4+LAKES, BIKE PATHS, PARKS
Lovely rambler home in quiet, friendly, peaceful neighborhood. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully equipped kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, an office with stand-sit desk, front and back yard, garden, back deck, 2 car attached garage plus finished basement with exercise equipment including professional elliptical, stationary bicycle,and weights. Walking distance to 4+lakes (Cedar, Isles, Bde Maka Ske(formerly Lake Calhoun), and Harriet. , etc.). Six miles to University of Minnesota campuses-approximately 20 minute drive, can bike ot U of MN almost completely on bike trails, and near public transportation. Close to many bike trails and to large Wirth Park. Close to Whole Foods, Barnes and Noble, Half-Price Books, Trader Joes, Lunds, Fresh Thyme, and lots of good restaurants and interesting stores in Uptown area. Very appealing living setting for faculty and others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Monterey Parkway have any available units?
2820 Monterey Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 2820 Monterey Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Monterey Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Monterey Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2820 Monterey Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2820 Monterey Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Monterey Parkway offers parking.
Does 2820 Monterey Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Monterey Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Monterey Parkway have a pool?
No, 2820 Monterey Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Monterey Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2820 Monterey Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Monterey Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Monterey Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 Monterey Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 Monterey Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
