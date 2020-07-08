2572 Alabama Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Updated 2 BR / 2 BA Townhouse in St Louis Park! 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



This sunny townhome has been updated throughout and offers an open floor plan, new faux hardwood flooring, new granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and new carpet! There is also a kitchen pantry, fireplace, skylight and a private patio area! Includes detached 2-car garage. Washer/dryer in unit. Water, trash, lawn care and snow removal included in rent.



Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5742949)