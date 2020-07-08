All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 2572 Alabama Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
2572 Alabama Ave S
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2572 Alabama Ave S

2572 Alabama Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2572 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Birchwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 2 BR / 2 BA Townhouse in St Louis Park! 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

This sunny townhome has been updated throughout and offers an open floor plan, new faux hardwood flooring, new granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and new carpet! There is also a kitchen pantry, fireplace, skylight and a private patio area! Includes detached 2-car garage. Washer/dryer in unit. Water, trash, lawn care and snow removal included in rent.

Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5742949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Alabama Ave S have any available units?
2572 Alabama Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2572 Alabama Ave S have?
Some of 2572 Alabama Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Alabama Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Alabama Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Alabama Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2572 Alabama Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2572 Alabama Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2572 Alabama Ave S offers parking.
Does 2572 Alabama Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2572 Alabama Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Alabama Ave S have a pool?
No, 2572 Alabama Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2572 Alabama Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2572 Alabama Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Alabama Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 Alabama Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 Alabama Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2572 Alabama Ave S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Point
4300 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities