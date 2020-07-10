All apartments in St. Louis Park
St. Louis Park, MN
2028 Kentucky Avenue South
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:12 PM

2028 Kentucky Avenue South

2028 Kentucky Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Kentucky Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Eliot

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95203e5038 ---- Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1,975 Square foot home available in St. Louis Park! Unique outlay where the Upper level is put together for entertaining as the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Full Bathroom complete this level. The Lower Level includes all 3 bedrooms, Laundry Room and ample additional space too! 2 Bedrooms have Walkouts to a very large deck. Pet friendly too; as there is a designated space for your Dog ?business? (MUST SEE!). A Basement downstairs entered thru the garage had ample space for storage too! Available: May 15, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $80 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please read our rental criteria carefully! Each adult must meet a gross monthly income of three times the monthly rent. Income can only be combined to meet requirement if married, official domestic partnership or if you share joint banking. Co-signers may be offered if at least one adult meets the income requirement. Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Kentucky Avenue South have any available units?
2028 Kentucky Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2028 Kentucky Avenue South have?
Some of 2028 Kentucky Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Kentucky Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Kentucky Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Kentucky Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Kentucky Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Kentucky Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Kentucky Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2028 Kentucky Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Kentucky Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Kentucky Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2028 Kentucky Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Kentucky Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2028 Kentucky Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Kentucky Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Kentucky Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Kentucky Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Kentucky Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

