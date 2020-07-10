2028 Kentucky Avenue South

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95203e5038 ---- Welcome home to this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1,975 Square foot home available in St. Louis Park! Unique outlay where the Upper level is put together for entertaining as the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Full Bathroom complete this level. The Lower Level includes all 3 bedrooms, Laundry Room and ample additional space too! 2 Bedrooms have Walkouts to a very large deck. Pet friendly too; as there is a designated space for your Dog ?business? (MUST SEE!). A Basement downstairs entered thru the garage had ample space for storage too! Available: May 15, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $80 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please read our rental criteria carefully! Each adult must meet a gross monthly income of three times the monthly rent. Income can only be combined to meet requirement if married, official domestic partnership or if you share joint banking. Co-signers may be offered if at least one adult meets the income requirement. Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.