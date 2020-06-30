830 4th Avenue E

Amenities

Available May 1st! Downtown Shakopee! Easy access 169 & 101. This lovely home 4Bed/3Bath has been completely updated from top to bottom. Large Master, with brand new ensuite located on the main level, along with the huge kitchen, living and dining room. Fully finished lower level includes 3 Bedrooms, full bath, family room, and laundry. Brand new spacious deck overlooks the fully fenced backyard and paver patio. 2 car attached garage. Tenants are responsible for lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. Solid rental history. ($150 admin) (Rent: $2100 Security Deposit: $2100) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional $150mo. pet rent) Schedule all showings online Copy and Paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery Also, Virtual tour available.