Shakopee, MN
776 Cobblestone Way
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

776 Cobblestone Way

776 Cobblestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

776 Cobblestone Way, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful town home with open floor plan. Dark hardwood floors throughout the main floor, featuring a living/dining room, kitchen with custom glass cabinets, tile backsplash and breakfast bar and 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs are two bedrooms, office nook, walk through bathroom and laundry room. Sliding doors off of the living room lead out to a patio and green hill. One car attached garage with a workbench. Shakopee school district.

Lease Terms: $1,495 for a 24-month lease. $1,550 for a 12-month lease.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Take a video tour at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj1kf-HBR_g

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great Town Home w/ Beautiful Wood Floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 Cobblestone Way have any available units?
776 Cobblestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 776 Cobblestone Way have?
Some of 776 Cobblestone Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 776 Cobblestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
776 Cobblestone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 Cobblestone Way pet-friendly?
No, 776 Cobblestone Way is not pet friendly.
Does 776 Cobblestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 776 Cobblestone Way offers parking.
Does 776 Cobblestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 776 Cobblestone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 Cobblestone Way have a pool?
No, 776 Cobblestone Way does not have a pool.
Does 776 Cobblestone Way have accessible units?
No, 776 Cobblestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 776 Cobblestone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 776 Cobblestone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 776 Cobblestone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 776 Cobblestone Way does not have units with air conditioning.

