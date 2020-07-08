776 Cobblestone Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful town home with open floor plan. Dark hardwood floors throughout the main floor, featuring a living/dining room, kitchen with custom glass cabinets, tile backsplash and breakfast bar and 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs are two bedrooms, office nook, walk through bathroom and laundry room. Sliding doors off of the living room lead out to a patio and green hill. One car attached garage with a workbench. Shakopee school district.



Lease Terms: $1,495 for a 24-month lease. $1,550 for a 12-month lease.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Take a video tour at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj1kf-HBR_g



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great Town Home w/ Beautiful Wood Floors!