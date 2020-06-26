All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 759 Providence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
759 Providence Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

759 Providence Drive

759 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

759 Providence Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$400 off 1st months rent if move in by Aug 1, 2019 *3Bed*2Bath townhome in Shakopee - $400 off first months rent if move in by Aug 1. Great location* 2Bedroom*1.5Bath Townhome in Shakopee. MAIN LEVEL: Large living room and good sized kitchen with built-in microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Access to the patio, large backyard, one car garage, and a half bath complete this level. UPPER LEVEL: Two good size bedrooms, a full bathroom, with access from both bedrooms- each bedroom has their own sink/vanity area. Also upper level laundry!

One (1) car garage. Water/Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included in the rent! Small pets allowed. Move in date flexible- July or August 1, 2019

(RLNE4905368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Providence Drive have any available units?
759 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 759 Providence Drive have?
Some of 759 Providence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
759 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 Providence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 759 Providence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 759 Providence Drive offers parking.
Does 759 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Providence Drive have a pool?
No, 759 Providence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 759 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 759 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 Providence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 Providence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 Providence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University