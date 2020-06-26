759 Providence Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage microwave

$400 off 1st months rent if move in by Aug 1, 2019 *3Bed*2Bath townhome in Shakopee - $400 off first months rent if move in by Aug 1. Great location* 2Bedroom*1.5Bath Townhome in Shakopee. MAIN LEVEL: Large living room and good sized kitchen with built-in microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Access to the patio, large backyard, one car garage, and a half bath complete this level. UPPER LEVEL: Two good size bedrooms, a full bathroom, with access from both bedrooms- each bedroom has their own sink/vanity area. Also upper level laundry!



One (1) car garage. Water/Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included in the rent! Small pets allowed. Move in date flexible- July or August 1, 2019



(RLNE4905368)