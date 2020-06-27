7414 Derby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Spacious End Unit townhome with nice open hardwood floor plan. Kitchen, Living room deck, and dining room. The master suite with large walk-in closet and private bath {compiled with jets in tub and double vanity} and with brand New HVAC and A/c installed recently. Spacious and a great location easy access to HWY 169, MN-21 and MN-13. School, Restaurants, shopping center, Marcus Theaters, Mystic Lake Casino, Canterbury Racetrack, Valley Fair and MORE all within minutes. Playground and pool on the property Association paid by owner. The Unit is NOT eligible for Section 8.