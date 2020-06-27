All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:33 AM

7414 Derby Lane

7414 Derby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7414 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious End Unit townhome with nice open hardwood floor plan. Kitchen, Living room deck, and dining room. The master suite with large walk-in closet and private bath {compiled with jets in tub and double vanity} and with brand New HVAC and A/c installed recently. Spacious and a great location easy access to HWY 169, MN-21 and MN-13. School, Restaurants, shopping center, Marcus Theaters, Mystic Lake Casino, Canterbury Racetrack, Valley Fair and MORE all within minutes. Playground and pool on the property Association paid by owner. The Unit is NOT eligible for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 Derby Lane have any available units?
7414 Derby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 7414 Derby Lane have?
Some of 7414 Derby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Derby Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7414 Derby Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7414 Derby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7414 Derby Lane offers parking.
Does 7414 Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7414 Derby Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Derby Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7414 Derby Lane has a pool.
Does 7414 Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 7414 Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7414 Derby Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 Derby Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7414 Derby Lane has units with air conditioning.
