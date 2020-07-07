740 Princeton Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very spacious end unit townhome 1688 Sq Ft*3Bd*2.5 Bth with Loft. Avail NOW. - Beautiful townhome is spacious, has a great floor plan, and is just minutes from Hwy 169 and Marschall Rd crossroads. New paint!



MAIN LEVEL- Living room/dining room/kitchen with elevated ceilings, plus half bath

UPPER LEVEL- The three spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with master bath. Two other bedrooms and full bath. Large bright loft!



Beautiful patio/deck area is just off the living room/kitchen through sliding glass doors. Located on a corner lot with a large yard.



Trash collection, lawn maintenance/snow removal are all included in the rent. Lots of storage and very clean. Easy access to freeways, shopping and dining. Two car attached garage. One small pet OK. Available NOW!



(RLNE5433431)