7378 Devin Ln

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Devin Project LLC - Property Id: 296601
AVAILABLE August 1, 2020 3 BR + Den, 2 BA DETACHED Townhome
Maintenance Free Living!!
Put your mind to ease with no yard work or snow removal!
Features Include:
Association Dues included in the rent
Outdoor Pool
Gazebo
Playground / Park
Biking / Hiking / Walking Paths
Gas Burning Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Vaulted Ceiling
2 Car Garage (attached, tuckunder)
Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal included
Water Softener
Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and walk-through to Bathroom
Deck
Walk out Patio
Central Air
Very Close to Hwy 169 located just behind Walmart and Sam's Club
Cats and small Dogs welcome (under 45 lbs) with additional $200 pet deposit
We are a smoke-Free building
$35 Application fee per adult (criminal and credit background check)
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CALL or TEXT BEN with EMMRICH MANAGEMENT at 612-578-9500
*Pictures are of actual unit however paint colors may vary. Unit was painted since pictures were taken.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296601
