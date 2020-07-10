7378 Devin Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

AVAILABLE August 1, 2020 3 BR + Den, 2 BA DETACHED Townhome

Maintenance Free Living!!

Put your mind to ease with no yard work or snow removal!

Features Include:

Association Dues included in the rent

Outdoor Pool

Gazebo

Playground / Park

Biking / Hiking / Walking Paths

Gas Burning Fireplace

Hardwood Floors

Vaulted Ceiling

2 Car Garage (attached, tuckunder)

Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal included

Water Softener

Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and walk-through to Bathroom

Deck

Walk out Patio

Central Air

Very Close to Hwy 169 located just behind Walmart and Sam's Club

Cats and small Dogs welcome (under 45 lbs) with additional $200 pet deposit

We are a smoke-Free building

$35 Application fee per adult (criminal and credit background check)

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CALL or TEXT BEN with EMMRICH MANAGEMENT at 612-578-9500

*Pictures are of actual unit however paint colors may vary. Unit was painted since pictures were taken.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296601

