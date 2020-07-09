291 Appleblossom Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8

For a showing of this property, please contact Sheila Olson at sheilao@reiprop.com or 952-412-2984.



This fantastic single family home is located just off Spencer and 169!



The main floor features an open floor plan. Great kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. Dining area walks out to patio. Open living room with gas fireplace. A half bath for guests!



Upper level features 2 bedrooms plus a loft that has been enclosed for a 3 bedroom on this level. Master has a private master bath, plus additional main bath with large tub and seperate shower.



Basement includes a 4th bedroom or office and new washer and dryer!



This home is part of an association, lawn care and snow removal are included in the rent!



A must see!



Sorry this home is not approved for section 8



Dor twin cities property management please visit http://www.reipropertymanagement.com