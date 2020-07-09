All apartments in Shakopee
291 Appleblossom Ln

291 Appleblossom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

291 Appleblossom Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
For a showing of this property, please contact Sheila Olson at sheilao@reiprop.com or 952-412-2984.

This fantastic single family home is located just off Spencer and 169!

The main floor features an open floor plan. Great kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. Dining area walks out to patio. Open living room with gas fireplace. A half bath for guests!

Upper level features 2 bedrooms plus a loft that has been enclosed for a 3 bedroom on this level. Master has a private master bath, plus additional main bath with large tub and seperate shower.

Basement includes a 4th bedroom or office and new washer and dryer!

This home is part of an association, lawn care and snow removal are included in the rent!

A must see!

Sorry this home is not approved for section 8

Dor twin cities property management please visit http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Appleblossom Ln have any available units?
291 Appleblossom Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 291 Appleblossom Ln have?
Some of 291 Appleblossom Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Appleblossom Ln currently offering any rent specials?
291 Appleblossom Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Appleblossom Ln pet-friendly?
No, 291 Appleblossom Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 291 Appleblossom Ln offer parking?
No, 291 Appleblossom Ln does not offer parking.
Does 291 Appleblossom Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Appleblossom Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Appleblossom Ln have a pool?
No, 291 Appleblossom Ln does not have a pool.
Does 291 Appleblossom Ln have accessible units?
No, 291 Appleblossom Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Appleblossom Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Appleblossom Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Appleblossom Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 291 Appleblossom Ln has units with air conditioning.

