2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1

Amenities
Available NOW!
Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location!
This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.
It's just a short walk to Canterbury Downs and you can watch the fireworks display from your huge backyard! Close to walking trails, and lots of shopping and entertainment! Easy freeway access!
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets allowed
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available NOW
One-car garage with additional off-street parking
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour, apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.