Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1

2541 Hauer Trail · (952) 486-9478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2541 Hauer Trail, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Available NOW!

Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location!

This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.

It's just a short walk to Canterbury Downs and you can watch the fireworks display from your huge backyard! Close to walking trails, and lots of shopping and entertainment! Easy freeway access!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets allowed
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available NOW
One-car garage with additional off-street parking

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour, apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 have any available units?
2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 have?
Some of 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.
