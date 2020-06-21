2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location!



This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.



It's just a short walk to Canterbury Downs and you can watch the fireworks display from your huge backyard! Close to walking trails, and lots of shopping and entertainment! Easy freeway access!



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, no pets allowed

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available NOW

One-car garage with additional off-street parking



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour, apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.