1834 Switchgrass Ln

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Shakopee.

This beautiful home is a perfect home with beauty, convenience, luxury, in built technological features, abundance of green spaces and lighting. With the potential to buy the home.



Main Level features:

You will love the open concept living with in the more everyday spaces of the home, including an open and light filled family room, kitchen and informal dining area showcasing a continuation of the gleaming hardwood floors and rich cherry cabinetry & millwork. Vaulted 4 season porch wrapped in windows and panoramic wetland views, a Formal living and Formal dining spaces.



Upper Level features:

Venture up the open & light filled vaulted stairway to the private upper level which is extremely spacious and home to 4 well appointed bedrooms, 2 full baths & a large loft area.

The huge owner’s suite boasts 380 square feet of vaulted excellence within its beautiful sleeping space and sitting area.

The upper level offers fabulous open loft offering recessed lighting and ceiling speakers making it ideal as a teen hangout or additional media/game room.



Lower Level features:

This home also has a walk-out lower level that steps directly out to the backyard and with stunning views, and is just waiting for your finishing touches...family/media space, game tables, another bedroom & bath (rough-in)...you decide! While this space is currently unfinished, it is clean and does feature carpet throughout making it usable & functional.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, sun room, private green views back yard with pond and trails, park, playground, basketball, tennis courts, skate rink..., and theater, restaurants, shopping mall.... all in walking distance.