Shakopee, MN
1834 Switchgrass Ln
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

1834 Switchgrass Ln

1834 Switchgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1834 Switchgrass Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Shakopee.
This beautiful home is a perfect home with beauty, convenience, luxury, in built technological features, abundance of green spaces and lighting. With the potential to buy the home.

Main Level features:
You will love the open concept living with in the more everyday spaces of the home, including an open and light filled family room, kitchen and informal dining area showcasing a continuation of the gleaming hardwood floors and rich cherry cabinetry & millwork. Vaulted 4 season porch wrapped in windows and panoramic wetland views, a Formal living and Formal dining spaces.

Upper Level features:
Venture up the open & light filled vaulted stairway to the private upper level which is extremely spacious and home to 4 well appointed bedrooms, 2 full baths & a large loft area.
The huge owner’s suite boasts 380 square feet of vaulted excellence within its beautiful sleeping space and sitting area.
The upper level offers fabulous open loft offering recessed lighting and ceiling speakers making it ideal as a teen hangout or additional media/game room.

Lower Level features:
This home also has a walk-out lower level that steps directly out to the backyard and with stunning views, and is just waiting for your finishing touches...family/media space, game tables, another bedroom & bath (rough-in)...you decide! While this space is currently unfinished, it is clean and does feature carpet throughout making it usable & functional.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, sun room, private green views back yard with pond and trails, park, playground, basketball, tennis courts, skate rink..., and theater, restaurants, shopping mall.... all in walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Switchgrass Ln have any available units?
1834 Switchgrass Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1834 Switchgrass Ln have?
Some of 1834 Switchgrass Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Switchgrass Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Switchgrass Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Switchgrass Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Switchgrass Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Switchgrass Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1834 Switchgrass Ln offers parking.
Does 1834 Switchgrass Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1834 Switchgrass Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Switchgrass Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1834 Switchgrass Ln has a pool.
Does 1834 Switchgrass Ln have accessible units?
No, 1834 Switchgrass Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Switchgrass Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Switchgrass Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Switchgrass Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1834 Switchgrass Ln has units with air conditioning.
